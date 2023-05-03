One dead, 4 taken to hospital after shooting in Midtown Atlanta, police say

By Rebekah Riess, Ryan Young and Dakin Andone, CNN

Police are searching for a gunman who shot five people Wednesday at Northside Hospital Medical in Midtown Atlanta, killing one person and sending four others to the hospital, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Multiple victims are undergoing surgery at Downtown’s Grady Memorial Hospital — Atlanta’s only Level 1 trauma center. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Three of the patients are in critical condition, Dr. Robert Jansen, chief medical officer at Grady Health System told reporters in a brief news conference. All four victims are adults, he said.

Police issued a “be on the lookout” for the suspect, who they identified as 24-year-old Deion Patterson, saying he should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

The Atlanta Police Department earlier released images showing the suspected shooter wearing a hoodie, asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call 911.

A high-level source within the Atlanta Police Department told CNN the suspect and his mother arrived Wednesday for a medical appointment for himself. The man at some point became agitated and started shooting using a handgun. The suspect has a military background, the source said.

Atlanta Police spokesperson Chata Spikes similarly said the man was attending a medical appointment for himself when the shooting occurred. Police declined to further describe the nature of the appointment, citing HIPAA regulations.

The man’s mother, who was uninjured, is currently cooperating with police, Atlanta Police told CNN.

Northside Hospital confirmed the shooting at its Midtown location, saying on Twitter it was cooperating with law enforcement.

“We urge people in the area to shelter in place and follow instructions from law enforcement on the scene,” the hospital system said. “This tragedy is affecting all of us, and we ask for patience and prayers at this time.”

The Atlanta Police Department tweeted earlier Wednesday it was investigating an active shooter incident inside a building on West Peachtree Street, between 12th and 13th streets, saying multiple people had been injured.

Videos shared with CNN showed police running on the scene as sirens blared. Multiple fire trucks, at least one armored police vehicle and deputies from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office were seen outside the building, which sits in a bustling area of the city, with Google’s offices, hotels, restaurants and at least two day care centers located nearby.

Atlanta resident Annie Eaveson lives at the Atlantic House apartments a block away and told CNN her building was placed on lockdown as the incident unfolded.

Residents were told to stay in their apartments, she said. “I saw two people taken out on stretchers. Waves of armored officers went inside in shifts almost. You can see medical professionals huddled up in offices.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Rebekah Riess and Ryan Young reported from Atlanta, while Dakin Andone reported and wrote this story in New York.