Apple TV+’s ‘Silo’ is a look at a future of life underground

NEW YORK (AP) — Dystopian storytelling goes underground this month with the arrival of Apple TV+’s “Silo,” a gripping, ambitious tale of Earth’s last population living far below the surface. Something terrible has happened to make the environment toxic so 10,000 people are hiding out in a massive, mile-deep underground silo until it’s safe to come out. They grow food, maintain a huge generator for power and recycle everything. Based on Hugh Howey’s bestselling trilogy, “Silo” stars Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, Common, David Oyelowo, Rashida Jones and Will Patton. The first two episodes drop Friday.

