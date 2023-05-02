Wisconsin Supreme Court won’t order ivermectin use for COVID

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled a hospital cannot be forced to give a deworming drug to a patient with COVID-19. The decision upholds a lower court’s ruling against Allen Gahl, who sued Aurora Health Care in 2021 when doctors refused to treat his uncle with ivermectin. Ivermectin became popular among conservatives after commentators and even some far-right doctors held up the antiparasitic drug as a miracle cure for the coronavirus. The Food and Drug Administration has not approved ivermectin for treating COVID-19 and warns that misusing the drug can be harmful, even fatal.

By HARM VENHUIZEN Associated Press/Report for America

