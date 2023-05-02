Underwater cemetery found off Dry Tortugas National Park

DRY TORTUGAS NATIONAL PARK, Fla. (AP) — Archeologists have found the remains of a 19th century quarantine hospital and cemetery on a submerged island in Florida’s Dry Tortugas National Park in the Gulf of Mexico. While only one grave has been identified, park officials said Monday that historical records indicate dozens of people may have been buried there. Officials made the discovery last August while conducting a survey of the site, which is in waters west of Key West, Florida. They survey located the grave of a laborer at the fort who died in 1861. Archeologists say efforts are continuing to learn more about others buried on the submerged island.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.