Unclear who would help Taiwan in a war: foreign minister

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Taiwan’s foreign minister says he doesn’t know what countries might help it in the event of a war with China. Beijing claims Taiwan as its own territory, to brought under its control by force if necessary, and concerns are rising about a possible armed conflict. In an interview with Sky News Australia, Joseph Wu says Taiwan has to defend itself and is not asking other countries to fight for it. U.S. President Joe Biden has repeatedly said American forces would help defend Taiwan, although U.S. official policy remains ambiguous over if and how forces would be dispatched. Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles has said his country had made no promises regarding any future conflict over Taiwan.

