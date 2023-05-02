Texas man suing over abortion accused of abuse in court docs

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — A man who filed a lawsuit in Texas against three women he said helped his now-ex-wife obtain medication for an abortion is accused in a new court filing of using the lawsuit as an extension of the manipulative, controlling and emotionally abusive behavior he displayed toward her during their marriage. The document filed Monday says Marcus Silva found the first pill that begins a medication abortion when secretly going through his wife’s purse last summer but instead of talking to her, took photos of text messages on her phone between her and two of her friends with the intent to “obtain evidence” he could use against her.

