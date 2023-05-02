South Carolina Democrats frustrated over no hate crime law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Democrats in the South Carolina Senate have turned debate about a bill to set guidelines for history curriculum on subjects like slavery and segregation into discussion about why the body can’t take a vote on a hate crimes bill. South Carolina and Wyoming are the only states in the U.S. without a law allowing extra punishment for a violent act that a judge or jury has determined is a hate crime. Democrats have vented their frustration that the bill probably won’t pass again in 2023. Republican leaders say crafting lessons to teach children about the wrongs of slavery and segregation would do more to stop hate than the hate crimes bill.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.