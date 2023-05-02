New Parma Park trails will open 2.7 miles of new paths for the public

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A spectacular new set of trails are becoming a reality in a rocky, weed filled area of Santa Barbara's Parma Park. Some of them will be especially designed for those who are mobility challenged.

The Parma Park Sustainable Trails Project is coordinated by the City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department.

The park already has 4.1 miles of existing trails on the eastern side at the traditional entrance. The new area on the western side will create 2.7 miles of new trails.

A portion of it will be a half-mile reduced-grade loop for those who are using mobility aids to enjoy the park. Overall Parma Park is 200-acres.

The park was a gift to the City of Santa Barbara by Harold and John A. Agnes and Mary Margaret Ambrose Parma in 1973 as an open space for hiking and equestrian use.

Some of the trails follow in the path of old cattle trails and access points for the former Parma Ranch.

Monique O’Conner, the City’s Open Space Planner said the current phase of work to create the new trails should be done later this month.

The area is not open to the public until this phase is done. That will be later in May.

For more information go to: Parma Park Trails