Man who had pot vending machine pleads guilty to gun crime

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit man has pleaded guilty to a gun crime. But what got the attention of federal agents last year was something attached to his house: a marijuana vending machine. Marcellus Cornwell told investigators that he was making $2,000 a day with the vending machine. The government did not charge Cornwell with a drug crime. It was illegal for him to possess guns as a convicted felon. Eighteen firearms were found in Cornwell’s basement. U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison says his conduct was “egregious.” Cornwell faces up to 10 years in prison.

