Judge rejects Zooey Zephyr bid to return to Montana House

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Rep. Zooey Zephyr, the transgender Montana lawmaker who was silenced after telling Republicans they would have blood on their hands for opposing gender-affirming health care for kids, cannot return to the statehouse House floor and participate in debate, a judge ruled Tuesday. The ruling came after attorneys for the state of Montana asked the judge to reject Zephyr’s attempt to return after she was silenced and then banished for admonishing Republican lawmakers and encouraging a raucous statehouse protest. Lawyers working under Attorney General Austin Knudsen cautioned that any intervention by the courts on Zephyr’s behalf would be a blatant violation of the separation of powers.

By AMY BETH HANSON and MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press

