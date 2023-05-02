Another Met Gala in the books, so how did they do on theme?

NEW YORK (AP) — In vintage couture and a world of Chanel-inspired camellias. In pearls, chains and black ties, especially those worn by women. The A-list crowd at the Met Gala on Monday largely passed muster in embracing Karl Lagerfeld, the man of the evening. That’s most. Not all. Over-the-top dressing for fashion’s biggest night isn’t dead. Misinterpreting or outright ignoring the night’s dress code isn’t buried. But this time around, there was an air of respect, a nod to authenticity “in honor of Karl,” as the fundraising party’s visionary, Anna Wintour, requested. Some fashion experts weren’t bothered by the transgressions on elegance.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.