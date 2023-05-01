Supreme Court to decide important case on government power

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it will decide whether or not to overrule a decades-old decision that has been a frequent target of conservatives and, if overruled, could make it harder to sustain governmental regulations. The Supreme Court said Monday it would decide whether to overrule a 1984 case known as Chevron. It involves the Chevron oil company and says that when laws aren’t crystal clear, federal agencies should be allowed to fill in the details. That’s what agencies do — on environmental regulations, workplace standards, consumer protections and immigration law. At least four conservative members of the court — Justice Clarence Thomas, Justice Samuel Alito, Justice Neil Gorsuch and Justice Brett Kavanaugh — have questioned the doctrine. The case won’t be heard before the fall.

By JESSICA GRESKO and MARK SHERMAN Associated Press

