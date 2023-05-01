Regional talks on Syria’s fate kick off in Jordanian capital

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Regional leaders are meeting in Jordan to discuss Syria’s return to the Arab fold and a Jordanian proposal to reach a “political solution” to the Syrian conflict. The talks, attended by the top diplomats of Jordan, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Egypt, kicked off Monday with a meeting between Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad. A Jordanian foreign ministry spokesman said the meeting comes as a follow-up to talks between the Arab Gulf countries, Jordan, Iraq and Egypt in Saudi Arabia last month. The spokesman added that those countries aimed to build on their contacts with the Syrian government and discuss a “Jordanian initiative to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis.”

