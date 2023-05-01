Oklahoma AG files motion seeking to stop Glossip execution

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s attorney general is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to grant death row inmate Richard Glossip a stay of execution, an unusual move for a prosecutor. Gentner Drummond says in his motion filed Monday that he agrees with Glossip’s attorneys that a stay is warranted. Drummond says that while he doesn’t believe Glossip is innocent, he didn’t receive a fair trial. Drummond says the key witness against Glossip lied on the stand about his psychiatric condition and his reason for taking the mood-stabilizing drug lithium. Glossip is scheduled to be executed May 18 for the 1997 murder-for-hire killing of Glossip’s former boss, Barry Van Treese.

