Published 10:30 pm

Kishida plans to visit Yoon in South Korea before G-7

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he is arranging a trip to South Korea for talks with President Yoon Suk Yeol in return for his March visit to Tokyo. The visit planned for  May 7-8 aims to further deepen ties before the upcoming Group of Seven summit hosted by Kishida. South Korea and Japan have been working to repair relations that were strained over wartime history disputes. The bilateral strengthening coincides their deepening three-way security cooperation with Washington in response to growing threats from North Korea and China. Kishida will be a first Japanese leader to visit South Korea since 2018.

The Associated Press

