Helpful hand? Activist glues palm to podium on live Swiss TV

GENEVA (AP) — An environmental activist stormed the set of a Swiss television debate on Sunday and glued himself to a podium while live on air, only to be extracted, heels dragging, a few minutes later. Local station Leman Bleu erected the red-carpet set in a historic arcade popular with tourists, near Geneva City Hall, with the public and passers-by invited to look on. The man wore a T-shirt with the slogan “Act Together” in French and the logo of the “Extinction Rebellion” activist group on the back.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.