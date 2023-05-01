Ex-Massachusetts deputy chief indicted on child rape charge

A former Massachusetts deputy police chief is being charged with the rape of a child that occurred when he was a school resource officer nearly 20 years ago. The Middlesex County District Attorney’s office announced Monday that former Hopkinton Deputy Chief of Police, John “Jay” Porter, 54, has been indicted on three charges of rape of a child. Authorities say Porter allegedly assaulted a student while he was assigned as a school resource officer in the Town of Hopkinton school system in 2004 and 2005, when the victim was a 15-year-old student. It’s unclear if Porter is being represented by an attorney. An arraignment has not yet been scheduled.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.