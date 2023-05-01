Bride dies at beach when speeding DUI driver slams golf cart

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a bride leaving her wedding reception was killed when a woman driving under the influence and well over twice the speed limit slammed into the back of a golf cart on a South Carolina beach road. Folly Beach investigators say data retrieved from Jamie Lee Komoroski’s rental car indicated she was driving 65 mph and only briefly hit the brakes before she hit the golf cart around 10 p.m. Friday. Authorities say 34-year-old Samantha Miller of Charlotte, North Carolina, died in the wreck. Three others in the golf cart that was being driven legally were injured. Komoroski is charged with reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of driving under the influence causing death.

