Jill Biden uses workout to honor military kids’ sacrifices

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden has welcomed military families to the White House lawn for a workout complete with jumping jacks and push-ups. The event Saturday was to highlight the sacrifices children make when their parents decide to serve. The workout was the latest in a series hosted by the first lady as part of her White House initiative to support military and veteran families, caregivers and survivors. She opened a temporary art exhibit last week at the White House to help educate visitors about the lives of military children.

