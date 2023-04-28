Utah judge to consider challenge to new abortion clinic ban

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah court on Friday will consider a request from Planned Parenthood to delay implementing a statewide ban on abortion clinics set to begin taking effect next week. The organization in a motion filed earlier this month argued a state law passed earlier this year will severely curtail access to abortion in Utah. The ban on clinics is lawmakers’ latest effort to restrict abortions and comes less than a year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Without court intervention, abortion clinics will not be able to apply for new licenses starting next week.

