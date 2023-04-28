Senate vote puts Minnesota on path to legalizing marijuana
By STEVE KARNOWSKI
Associated Press
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Senate has voted legalize recreational marijuana for adults. The vote was 34-33 on Friday, with all Democrats voting yes and all Republicans voting no. But the bill requires more work and negotiations before it can become law. There are several differences between the Senate bill and the companion version that passed the House 71-59 on Tuesday. So a House-Senate conference committee will need to resolve them before final votes in each chamber. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has pledged to sign the bill once it reaches his desk. The bill would also expunge minor marijuana offenses from residents’ criminal records.