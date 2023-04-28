Scholars defend Polish Holocaust researcher targeted by govt

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Scholars and historical institutions from around the world are coming to the defense of a Polish researcher. Barbara Engelking is under fire from her country’s authorities after claiming that Poles could have done more to help Jews during the Holocaust. Engelking said during a televised interview last week that Polish Jews felt disappointed in Poles during the war. She was referring to what she described as “widespread blackmailing” of Jews by Poles during the Nazi German occupation of the country during World War II. Poland’s conservative government and conservative media accuse her of distorting history. More than 600 scholars of the Holocaust and related subjects in Poland and abroad had signed a statement by Friday expressing opposition to the “political attack” on Engelking.

