Russia cracks down on more rights groups, raids activists

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russian authorities have cracked down on more human rights groups, ordering one to shut down and raiding the homes of advocates from another. Police on Friday searched the homes of three lawyers with the rights group Team Against Torture. On Thursday, a court in Moscow ordered to liquidate the Sova Center, a prominent non-governmental organization that monitors racism and xenophobia in Russia, as well as implementation of anti-extremism laws. Those are the latest steps in a clampdown that has intensified to unprecedented levels since the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine and has elicited relentless criticism in the West.

By DASHA LITVINOVA and FRANK JORDANS Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.