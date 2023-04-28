Report: FAA overruled engineers, let Boeing Max keep flying

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new report says some engineers for the Federal Aviation Administration wanted to ground the Boeing 737 Max soon after a second deadly crash, but were overruled by higher-ups at the FAA. The Transportation Department inspector general says top FAA officials wanted to wait for more detailed information about the second crash before grounding the plane. When the FAA did act days later, it was the last major aviation regulator in the world to ground the plane. The first Max crash occurred in October 2018 in Indonesia and was followed by the second in March 2019 in Ethiopia. In all, 346 people died.

