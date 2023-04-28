Palestinians: Israeli forces shoot, kill teen in West Bank

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli forces shot and killed a teenager in the occupied West Bank. Palestinian media say the shooting on Friday came during confrontations between Israeli forces and stone-throwing Palestinians in a village near the town of Bethlehem. The ministry identified the teenager as 16-year-old Mustafa Sabah. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military. The Israeli-Palestinian fighting has surged to heights unseen in years. So far in 2023, more than 97 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank, according to a tally by The Associated Press, at least half of them affiliated with militant groups. During that time, 19 people were killed in Palestinian attacks on Israelis.

