Pakistan releases Chinese national charged with blasphemy

By RIAZ KHAN
Associated Press

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A defense lawyer says a Chinese national who was arrested in Pakistan on charges of blasphemy has been released after a court granted him bail. The lawyer for the man who has been only identified as Tian said on Friday that the Chinese national was granted bail by a judge a day earlier in the northwestern city of Abbottabad. Tian was released after he filed a surety bond of 200,000 rupees, or about $700. Tian worked on a dam project and was detained earlier this month in the town of Komela when his co-workers claimed he had insulted Islam.

The Associated Press

