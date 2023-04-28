Pakistan: 3 troops, 7 militants killed in overnight attacks

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says three soldiers and seven militants were killed in three separate overnight attacks in the country’s volatile northwest. The attacks late on Thursday night took place in Lakki Marwat, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan. The military said in a statement on Friday that all three attacks were repulsed but that three soldiers were killed. The military says that in one of the attacks, a suicide bomber blew himself up. It says troops are still searching the area to track and arrest suspects who fled following the attacks.

