Man gets 240 years in prison for 2020 slayings of 4 people
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man convicted of four counts of murder and other charges in the fatal Indianapolis shootings of three young men and one young woman has been sentenced to 240 years in prison. Lasean Watkins learned his punishment Friday. He was also found guilty in March of felony murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. The bodies of 20-year-old Marcel Wills, 21-year-old Braxton Ford, 19-year-old Jalen Roberts and 21-year-old Kimari Hunt were found in a ransacked Indianapolis apartment. Two co-defendants were sentenced last month to 220 years in prison.