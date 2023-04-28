Local humanitarian nonprofit launches response to historic cyclone in Eastern Africa

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – International disaster response organization ShelterBox announced that it is responding to Tropical Cyclone Freddy.

This is a devastating, long-lasting storm that has swept through parts of Eastern Africa leaving tens of thousands homeless.

ShelterBox will provide emergency shelter and life-saving essential household items for families displaced by the catastrophic flooding in Malawi.

Experts say Cyclone Freddy may become one of the most powerful on record, displacing more than 650,000 people from their homes so far.

It travelled across the southern Indian ocean for five weeks in February and March.

In Malawi, more than 700 have died and hundreds remain missing.

“Tropical Cyclone Freddy is a historic storm that deserves the world’s attention,” said Kerri Murray, president of ShelterBox USA. “As climate change continues, we’re seeing the severity of storms increase, and they are causing unprecedented damage. In Malawi, there has been significant loss of life, property, and critical infrastructure. ShelterBox is working around the clock to respond and provide life-saving aid to families who lose everything in an instant.”

Catastrophic floods and mudslides have consumed homes and washed away farmland and livestock.

Lack of adequate shelter and mosquito nets have exposed communities to malaria.

There are growing concerns about water-borne and other diseases, including a recent cholera epidemic.

Malawi’s president has described it as the most devastating Malawi has ever experienced.

A ShelterBox emergency response team deployed to Malawi.

The team is now working with the nonprofit CARE Malawi to provide emergency shelter and other essential items.

ShelterBox will provide aid as flooding subsides, allowing it to access hard to reach locations.

The aid package is likely to include shelter kits to build temporary structures, and timber for framing.

It will also include kitchen sets, blankets, mosquito nets, solar lights, sleeping mats, and water filters. The aid organization is also considering multi-purpose cash in its aid package.

ShelterBox has responded in Malawi before.

After Cyclone Idai in 2019, it helped more than 10,000 people.

The impact of Cyclone Freddy, however, is anticipated to be five times worse than Cyclone Idai.

Since 2000, ShelterBox has provided shelter and life-saving items following more than 300 disasters in nearly 100 countries.

ShelterBox responds urgently to earthquake, volcano, flood, hurricane, cyclone, tsunami, or conflicts.