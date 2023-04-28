Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 8:36 am

Khris Davis took the hits to become ‘Big George Foreman’

KEYT

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

Khris Davis did not know who he was auditioning for when he first got the lines for an untitled project about a boxer. They didn’t even tell him it was based on a true story at first. But he liked that there was a character arc – it’s more than actors often get early in auditions. Somewhere along the way he began to piece it together. And then it clicked: Oh, this is George Foreman, he thought. The film, “Big George Foreman,” is now playing in theaters nationwide. Director George Tillman Jr. said, “I wanted to tell a story of things that you don’t know.”

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content