Indian police to probe sexual abuse charge against official

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian police will investigate allegations of sexual harassment against the president of the wrestling federation leveled by some young female athletes who are holding a week-long sit-in protest near the parliament building in New Delhi. Solicitor general Tushar Mehta gave the assurance as the Supreme Court took up a petition filed by female wrestlers claiming that the sports ministry has failed to take any action on their allegations made in January against Wrestling Federation of India president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh. He is a lawmaker representing the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party. He denies the allegations.

