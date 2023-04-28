Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn.; former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Republican presidential candidate.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Reps. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, and Ro Khanna, D-Calif.; Gary Cohn, vice chairman of IBM.

