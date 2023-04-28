Greek police hold 2 over prominent crime reporter’s killing

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say they have arrested two men on suspicion of involvement in the killing of a prominent crime reporter two years ago. Giorgos Karaivaz was gunned down near his home in southern Athens on April 29, 2021, reportedly shot multiple times by two men on a motorcycle. Greek police said Friday that two men, aged 40 and 48, were arrested on suspicion of homicide in connection with the reporter’s death. The killing shocked Greece and led to widespread condemnation. The police did not provide further details on the arrests, but were scheduled to hold a news conference on the case on Saturday.

