GOP split dooms scaled-back Kansas ‘school choice’ plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kansas who say parents need alternatives to public schools couldn’t pass even a scaled-back version of the “school choice” plans enacted in other states with GOP-controlled Legislatures. GOP leaders dropped plans on Friday’s last day of the Legislature’s annual session to consider a bill to create a program to help families with low or modest incomes pay for private or home schooling. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly strongly opposed using state tax dollars to help parents pay for private or home schooling. GOP conservatives had trouble winning over rural Republicans who didn’t think families living in areas with few private schools would receive much of a benefit.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.