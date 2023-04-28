Gillum trial: Jurors deliberate after closing arguments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jurors have begun deliberating in the corruption case against former Florida Democratic candidate for governor Andrew Gillum, who nearly defeated Republican Ron DeSantis in 2018. Federal prosecutors and defense attorneys made their closing arguments Friday morning. Prosecutors have accused Gillum of using a fake job at a friend’s public relations agency to funnel tens of thousands of dollars in campaign money to personal accounts. They said Gillum was struggling financially after quitting his $120,000-a-year job with the People for the American Way group to run for governor. Gillum is also accused of lying to undercover FBI agents posing as developers who paid for a 2016 trip he took to New York.

