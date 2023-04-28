Fog continues in coastal area, advisory in effect
Happy Friday! It's another foggy morning. There is an advisory in effect across the coastal region. It is essential to drive with lots to caution as the visibility is low in parts of the region.
Happy Friday! It's another foggy morning. There is an advisory in effect across the coastal region. It is essential to drive with lots to caution as the visibility is low in parts of the region.
News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.