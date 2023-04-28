Court ends challenge to 2021 Gulf oil and gas lease sale

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court in Washington has rejected a challenge to the federal government’s sale of oil and gas leases for the Gulf of Mexico that were auctioned in 2021. The sale had been blocked early last year but was cleared under provisions of a compromise climate bill signed into law last year by President Joe Biden. The appeals court said Friday that the legislation made the legal challenges moot. Energy companies including Shell, BP, Chevron and ExxonMobil offered a combined $192 million for drilling rights on federal oil and gas reserves in the Gulf of Mexico in the sale.

