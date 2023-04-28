Biden awards football trophy to Air Force Academy

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden awarded the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy to the Air Force Academy for winning football games against its rival U.S. service academies. Air Force beat both the Military Academy and the Naval Academy during last year’s collegiate football season, compiling an overall record of 10-3. It also beat Baylor University 30-15 in the Armed Forces Bowl, which Biden said was the coldest bowl game in history at 11 degrees. Biden says: “You can’t talk about the service academies without talking about duty, teamwork, service and excellence. That’s all about you.”

