Azeri protesters say they’ll end blockage of key road

Protesters who have blocked the road leading from Armenia to an ethnic Armenian region within Azerbaijan for four months say they will end their actions because Azerbaijan has established a checkpoint at the start of the road. The blockage of the so-called Lachin Corridor impeded food supplies to the region and aggravated tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The road leads from the Armenian border to Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan and Armenia fought a six-week war in 2020. The protesters blocking the road met with Azeri officials on Friday. The demonstrators later released a statement saying they would suspend the protest.

