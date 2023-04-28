2 journalists killed in Haiti as gang violence spikes

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Two local journalists have been killed in Haiti over the past couple of weeks as rampant gang violence has gripped the capital of Port-au-Prince and surrounding areas. The Committee to Protect Journalists said Thursday that radio reporter Dumesky Kersaint was shot in mid-April, and journalist Ricot Jean was found dead on Tuesday. The National Association of Haitian Media said the “climate of tolerated and fueled violence” led to Kersaint’s death. He was an online journalist for Radio Tele INUREP. Haitian newspaper Le Nouvelliste reported that Jean was kidnapped on Monday and his body discovered the next day. Jean worked for Radio-Tele Evolution Inter. At least nine journalists were killed in Haiti last year.

