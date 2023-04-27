US sanctions Mexican resort timeshare fraud linked to cartel
By MARK STEVENSON
Associated Press
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department has announced sanctions against members of the Jalisco New Generation drug cartel who apparently went into a side business of timeshare fraud that allegedly targeted elderly Americans. The Jalisco cartel is better known for producing millions of doses of deadly fentanyl and smuggling them into the United States disguised as Xanax, Percocet or oxycodone. But cartel members and associates apparently decided to branch out into scamming money from people looking to sell their timeshares in Mexico. The scam focused on the Pacific coast resort city of Puerto Vallarta, in Jalisco state, an area dominated by the cartel.