Turkish citizens abroad begin voting in national election
By FRANK JORDANS and SUZAN FRASER
Associated Press
BERLIN (AP) — Millions of Turkish citizens living abroad have begun voting in national elections that will decide whether President Recep Tayyip Erdogan can continue governing Turkey after two decades in power. The overseas balloting began amid concerns over 69-year-old president’s health after he was forced to cancel campaign rallies on Wednesday and Thursday. The biggest contingents of overseas voters include 1.5 million Turks in Germany. They can cast their votes in Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections until May 9. Voting in Turkey itself doesn’t take place until May 14. Opinion polls in Turkey show a slight lead for Erdogan’s main challenger, center-left opposition party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu.