Trump assails Biden in New Hampshire: a 2024 rematch?

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is returning to New Hampshire for his first campaign appearance since President Joe Biden launched his reelection campaign this week. Thursday’s event in downtown Manchester also marks Trump’s first return to an early voting state since his legal troubles ramped up. Earlier this month, he pleaded not guilty in court in New York to a 34-count felony indictment charging him in a scheme to bury allegations of extramarital affairs that arose during his first White House campaign. A civil rape case against Trump went to trial in Manhattan this week.

