‘The Hate u Give’ author awards student writing scholarship

CANTON, Miss. (AP) — Bestselling author Angie Thomas has surprised a senior at a Mississippi high school with a full-ride scholarship for creative writing to the private university where Thomas earned her bachelor’s degree. Students cheered as Thomas congratulated Ahniya Myers on Thursday for winning the 2023 Angie Thomas Writers Scholarship. Thomas delivered the news via video. She says Myers’ talent and skill blew her away. Myers is the fourth student to win the scholarship, which covers tuition, room and board at the university for four years. Thomas is a 2011 graduate of Belhaven University in Jackson, Mississippi, and the author of several New York Times bestselling novels, including “The Hate U Give.”

