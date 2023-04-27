Supporters of Israel’s judicial overhaul rally in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) — Tens of thousands of right-wing Israelis who support a plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judiciary have flocked to Jerusalem to rally for the proposal, which has prompted some of the biggest protests in Israel’s history. There have been 16 weeks of protests against the overhaul that brought parts of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem to a standstill. Thursday’s rally marks a rare mobilization of massive public support for the divisive plan. The masses snaking through the city railed against their opponents and chanted slogans in support of the judicial plan. Netanyahu delayed the plan last month after mass anti-government protests intensified and even threatened to paralyze the economy.

