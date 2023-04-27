Summer Movies: Indy, Barbie, ‘Fast X’ zooming to theaters

Hollywood’s summer movie season kicks off on May 5 with the release of Disney and Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and runs through Labor Day. Since “Jaws,” the summer season has been the most important for the moviemaking industry and typically accounts for around 40% of a year’s domestic box office. Pre-pandemic, data from Comscore shows that usually meant more than $4 billion in ticket sales. Last year hit $3.4 billion. But the industry is feeling optimistic. This summer the number of large-scale releases match 2019’s levels, and there’s a wide range of films from the latest “Mission: Impossible,” Disney’s live-action “Little Mermaid” and Margot Robbie as “Barbie.”

