Ship comes under attack off Yemen, British military says

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A ship came under attack Friday off the coast of Yemen in unclear circumstances. The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said the attack Friday happened off Nishtun, Yemen, in the country’s far east near the border with Oman. It said shots had been fired at the unidentified vessel, with three boats chasing after it. There was no additional information immediately available. There have been incidents in the past off Yemen, though Nishtun is held by forces allied to Yemen’s internationally recognized government, which is backed by a Saudi-led coalition. In December 2020, a mysterious attack targeted a cargo ship off Nishtun.

