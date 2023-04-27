Search suspended for Australian overboard south of Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it’s suspending its search for an Australian cruise ship passenger in waters south of Hawaii. The Coast Guard said in a news release Thursday it decided to call off the search after reviewing the case and discussing it with Australian consular officials and the passenger’s next of kin. The ship Quantum of the Seas notified the Coast Guard of a man overboard Tuesday night when the ship was south of the Big Island. The Royal Caribbean International ship searched for the passenger for about two hours before resuming its course. A Coast Guard C-130 air crew spent six hours searching on Wednesday.

