Monument to Coretta Scott King dedicated in Atlanta
By KATE BRUMBACK
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta has a new monument and garden celebrating and honoring the legacy of civil rights activist Coretta Scott King. The Coretta Scott King Peace and Meditation Garden and monument were dedicated on Thursday, which would have been her 96th birthday. They sit on the grounds of The King Center in Atlanta, which King founded in 1968 to memorialize the life, work, legacy and commitment to nonviolence of her husband, slain civil rights leader the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.