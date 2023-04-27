Skip to Content
Indiana bill could make book banning in schools easier

By ARLEIGH RODGERS
Associated Press/Report for America

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers on Thursday gave their final approval to a bill that could make it easier to ban books from public school libraries. The bill would require school libraries to publicly post a list of books they offer and provide a complaints process for community members. Schools and librarians could also no longer argue, as a legal defense, that the texts in their libraries have “educational” value. Those who supported the legislation expressed concern that sexually inappropriate or “pornographic” materials are available to children. Critics, however, said the legislation could open the door to criminal prosecutions of educators for providing books simply because some people don’t like the topic.

